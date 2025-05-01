Which of the following is not a type of accounting?
A
Property insurance accounting
B
Cost accounting
C
Financial accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of accounting listed in the problem. Cost accounting, financial accounting, and managerial accounting are all recognized branches of accounting, each serving specific purposes in business operations.
Step 2: Define each type of accounting briefly: Cost accounting focuses on analyzing and controlling costs within a business; financial accounting deals with preparing financial statements for external stakeholders; managerial accounting provides information for internal decision-making.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Property insurance accounting' is not a standard type of accounting. It refers to a specific area of insurance management rather than a formal branch of accounting.
Step 4: Compare the listed options to identify which one does not align with the established branches of accounting.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Property insurance accounting' is the correct answer as it is not a recognized type of accounting.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian