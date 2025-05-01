When businesspeople distinguish between right and wrong decisions in a business setting, it is called:
A
Ethical accounting
B
Managerial accounting
C
Financial reporting
D
Business ethics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business ethics: Business ethics refers to the principles and standards that guide behavior in the world of business, helping individuals distinguish between right and wrong decisions in a business setting.
Recognize that ethical accounting, managerial accounting, and financial reporting are specific practices within accounting and finance, but they do not encompass the broader concept of ethical decision-making in business.
Identify that business ethics is a broader term that applies to all aspects of business conduct, including accounting, management, and reporting, ensuring decisions align with moral and ethical standards.
Review examples of business ethics in practice, such as avoiding fraudulent reporting, ensuring transparency, and adhering to legal and regulatory requirements.
Conclude that the correct term for distinguishing between right and wrong decisions in a business setting is 'Business ethics,' as it encompasses the moral framework guiding business practices.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian