Which business risk is most avoidable with proper precautions, according to the principles of the fraud triangle?
A
Economic downturns affecting sales
B
Natural disasters damaging assets
C
Employee fraud due to opportunity
D
Changes in government regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. These are the conditions that lead to fraudulent behavior.
Recognize that 'opportunity' is the most controllable element of the fraud triangle. Businesses can implement internal controls to reduce opportunities for fraud.
Learn about internal controls such as segregation of duties, regular audits, and access restrictions. These measures help minimize the chances of employee fraud.
Compare the other risks mentioned in the problem: economic downturns, natural disasters, and changes in government regulations. These risks are external and less controllable compared to employee fraud due to opportunity.
Conclude that proper precautions, such as implementing strong internal controls, can significantly reduce the risk of employee fraud due to opportunity, making it the most avoidable risk in this context.
