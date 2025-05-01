Which of the following is NOT one of the elements typically present in the fraud triangle when fraud occurs?
A
Rationalization
B
Incentive/Pressure
C
Internal Control
D
Opportunity
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. The three elements are: Rationalization, Incentive/Pressure, and Opportunity.
Rationalization refers to the mindset or justification a person uses to convince themselves that committing fraud is acceptable.
Incentive/Pressure refers to the motivation or external factors that drive an individual to commit fraud, such as financial difficulties or unrealistic performance expectations.
Opportunity refers to the circumstances or weaknesses in internal controls that allow fraud to occur without being detected.
Internal Control is NOT part of the fraud triangle. Instead, it is a mechanism designed to prevent or detect fraud by strengthening the organization's processes and systems.
