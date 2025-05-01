Two clerks sharing the same cash register is a violation of which internal control principle?
A
Segregation of duties
B
Establishment of responsibility
C
Physical controls
D
Independent internal verification
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control principles: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by a company to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency.
Review the principle of 'Segregation of Duties': This principle ensures that no single individual has control over all aspects of a financial transaction. It reduces the risk of errors and fraud by dividing responsibilities among multiple individuals.
Analyze the principle of 'Establishment of Responsibility': This principle assigns specific tasks to specific individuals, ensuring accountability and clarity in roles.
Consider the principle of 'Physical Controls': These are measures taken to safeguard assets, such as locks, security cameras, and restricted access to sensitive areas.
Evaluate the principle of 'Independent Internal Verification': This involves regular reviews and audits of financial transactions and records by individuals not directly involved in the process to ensure accuracy and compliance.
