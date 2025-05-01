All of the following statements regarding a Tax Sheltered Annuity (TSA) are true EXCEPT:
A
Contributions to a TSA are made with pre-tax dollars, reducing taxable income.
B
Earnings within a TSA grow tax-deferred until withdrawal.
C
TSAs are typically offered to employees of public schools and certain non-profit organizations.
D
TSAs can be established by any for-profit corporation for its employees.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a Tax Sheltered Annuity (TSA): A TSA is a retirement savings plan that allows employees of certain organizations, such as public schools and non-profits, to contribute pre-tax dollars to their retirement accounts. Contributions reduce taxable income, and earnings grow tax-deferred until withdrawal.
Review the characteristics of TSAs: Contributions are made with pre-tax dollars, earnings grow tax-deferred, and they are typically offered to employees of public schools and certain non-profit organizations.
Identify the exception in the statements provided: The statement 'TSAs can be established by any for-profit corporation for its employees' is incorrect because TSAs are specifically designed for employees of public schools and certain non-profit organizations, not for-profit corporations.
Compare the incorrect statement with the correct characteristics of TSAs: For-profit corporations typically offer other types of retirement plans, such as 401(k) plans, rather than TSAs.
Conclude that the correct answer is the statement that does not align with the definition and characteristics of TSAs: 'TSAs can be established by any for-profit corporation for its employees.'
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian