In the context of accounting for insurance policies, the premium for a modified whole life policy is:
A
Lower than a straight whole life policy in the early years, then increases to a higher fixed amount
B
Higher than a straight whole life policy throughout the policy term
C
Paid only once at the inception of the policy
D
Constant and level for the entire duration of the policy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a modified whole life insurance policy: This type of policy typically starts with lower premiums in the early years and then transitions to higher fixed premiums for the remainder of the policy term. This structure is designed to make the policy more affordable initially.
Compare the premium structure of a modified whole life policy to a straight whole life policy: A straight whole life policy has constant and level premiums throughout the entire duration of the policy, whereas a modified whole life policy has a two-phase premium structure.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze the given choices. For example, 'Paid only once at the inception of the policy' refers to single premium policies, which is not relevant here. Similarly, 'Higher than a straight whole life policy throughout the policy term' contradicts the definition of a modified whole life policy.
Focus on the correct description: The correct answer aligns with the definition of a modified whole life policy, where premiums are lower in the early years and then increase to a higher fixed amount for the remainder of the term.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Lower than a straight whole life policy in the early years, then increases to a higher fixed amount,' as this matches the premium structure of a modified whole life policy.
