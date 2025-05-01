Under a group life policy, the insurer will issue an individual:
A
certificate of insurance
B
endorsement
C
premium receipt
D
policy declaration page
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. A group life insurance policy is a type of insurance where coverage is provided to a group of people, typically employees of a company, under a single contract issued to the employer or organization.
Step 2: Clarify the terms provided in the options. For example: 'Certificate of Insurance' is a document provided to individuals covered under a group policy, confirming their coverage. 'Endorsement' refers to a modification or addition to the insurance policy. 'Premium receipt' is proof of payment for the insurance premium. 'Policy declaration page' summarizes the key details of the insurance policy.
Step 3: Identify which document is typically issued to individuals under a group life policy. The insurer provides a document that serves as evidence of coverage for each individual in the group.
Step 4: Compare the options to determine which one aligns with the purpose of confirming individual coverage under a group policy. The 'Certificate of Insurance' is the correct choice because it serves as proof of coverage for individuals.
Step 5: Conclude that the 'Certificate of Insurance' is the document issued to individuals under a group life policy, as it confirms their coverage and provides essential details about the insurance.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian