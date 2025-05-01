Which type of company is least likely to use a process costing system?
A
Merchandising company
B
Service company
C
Manufacturing company
1
Understand the concept of process costing: Process costing is a method used to allocate costs to products that are mass-produced in a continuous flow or process. It is commonly used in industries where products are indistinguishable from one another, such as chemicals, textiles, or food production.
Identify the types of companies mentioned: The problem lists three types of companies—merchandising company, service company, and manufacturing company.
Analyze the characteristics of each type of company: A merchandising company buys and sells finished goods without altering them, a service company provides intangible services rather than physical goods, and a manufacturing company produces goods by transforming raw materials into finished products.
Determine which type of company is least likely to use process costing: Since process costing is used for physical goods produced in a continuous process, service companies are least likely to use this system because they do not produce physical goods.
Conclude the reasoning: Service companies focus on providing services rather than manufacturing or selling goods, making process costing irrelevant to their operations.
