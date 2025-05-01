Which of the following is NOT one of the four key questions you should ask yourself before using credit to make a purchase?
A
Is this purchase necessary right now?
B
Will using credit improve my credit score immediately?
C
Can I afford to make the payments?
D
What are the total costs, including interest, of using credit for this purchase?
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. It is asking about the key considerations before using credit to make a purchase. This involves evaluating financial responsibility and the implications of using credit.
Step 2: Review the four options provided in the question. Three of them are practical and responsible questions to ask before using credit, while one is not relevant to the decision-making process.
Step 3: Analyze each option: 'Is this purchase necessary right now?' is a valid question because it helps determine the urgency and importance of the purchase.
Step 4: Evaluate the option 'Can I afford to make the payments?' This is also a valid question as it ensures you can manage the financial commitment of using credit.
Step 5: Consider the option 'Will using credit improve my credit score immediately?' This is not a key question to ask before using credit, as improving your credit score is a long-term process and should not be the primary reason for using credit.
