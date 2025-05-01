Which statement best defines the term 'deductible' in the context of financial accounting?
A
The amount an insured party must pay out-of-pocket before an insurance company will cover any expenses.
B
The total amount of taxes owed to the government by a business entity.
C
The maximum amount an insurance company will pay for a covered loss.
D
The portion of income that is exempt from taxation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'deductible' in the context of financial accounting. A deductible is commonly associated with insurance policies and refers to the amount an insured party must pay out-of-pocket before the insurance company begins to cover expenses.
Analyze the options provided in the question. The correct definition should align with the concept of deductibles in insurance, which is a financial accounting term used to describe initial out-of-pocket expenses.
Option 1 states: 'The amount an insured party must pay out-of-pocket before an insurance company will cover any expenses.' This matches the definition of a deductible in insurance terms.
Option 2 states: 'The total amount of taxes owed to the government by a business entity.' This is unrelated to the concept of deductibles and pertains to tax obligations.
Option 3 and Option 4 also do not align with the definition of a deductible. Option 3 refers to the maximum amount an insurance company will pay, which is a coverage limit, and Option 4 refers to tax exemptions, which are unrelated to deductibles.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian