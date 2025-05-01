Which term describes the stretch goal that helps business leaders define core competencies?
A
Balanced Scorecard
B
Strategic Intent
C
SWOT Analysis
D
Benchmarking
Understand the key terms provided in the question: 'Balanced Scorecard,' 'Strategic Intent,' 'SWOT Analysis,' and 'Benchmarking.' Each of these terms has a specific meaning in business strategy and financial accounting.
Recognize that the question is asking for the term that describes a 'stretch goal' which helps business leaders define core competencies. A stretch goal is an ambitious target that pushes an organization to innovate and grow.
Define 'Strategic Intent': This term refers to a long-term vision or goal that an organization aims to achieve, often requiring significant effort and innovation. It is closely tied to defining and leveraging core competencies.
Compare the other options: 'Balanced Scorecard' is a performance measurement tool, 'SWOT Analysis' is a framework for analyzing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, and 'Benchmarking' involves comparing performance metrics with industry standards. None of these directly relate to defining core competencies through a stretch goal.
Conclude that 'Strategic Intent' is the correct term because it aligns with the concept of setting ambitious goals to define and build core competencies.
