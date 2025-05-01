Which component of the fundamental accounting equation includes the total cost of owning the product or receiving the service?
A
Revenue
B
Owner's Equity
C
Assets
D
Liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity.
Step 2: Understand that 'Assets' represent resources owned by a business, which include items of value such as cash, inventory, equipment, and accounts receivable.
Step 3: Recognize that the total cost of owning a product or receiving a service is reflected in 'Assets' because these costs are tied to the resources the business controls.
Step 4: Differentiate 'Assets' from other components of the equation: 'Liabilities' represent obligations or debts, and 'Owner's Equity' represents the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct component of the fundamental accounting equation that includes the total cost of owning the product or receiving the service is 'Assets'.
