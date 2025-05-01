In the master budgeting process, which of the following budgets is typically prepared first?
A
Sales budget
B
Production budget
C
Direct materials budget
D
Cash budget
Understand the master budgeting process: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various interrelated budgets. These budgets are prepared in a specific sequence because some budgets depend on the information from others.
Recognize the role of the sales budget: The sales budget is typically prepared first because it provides the foundation for other budgets. It estimates the expected sales in units and dollars for a specific period, which drives production and other operational plans.
Connect the sales budget to the production budget: Once the sales budget is prepared, the production budget can be developed. The production budget determines the number of units that need to be produced to meet sales demand and maintain desired inventory levels.
Understand the dependency of other budgets: The direct materials budget, direct labor budget, and overhead budget depend on the production budget. These budgets estimate the resources required to meet the production goals.
Recognize the cash budget's position: The cash budget is prepared later in the process because it consolidates information from various budgets, such as sales, production, and expenses, to forecast cash inflows and outflows.
