A financial manager's functions must be carried out while also balancing which of the following equations?
A
Revenue = Expenses + Net Income
B
Assets = Liabilities - Equity
C
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
D
Cash Flow = Revenue - Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental accounting equation, which is 'Assets = Liabilities + Equity'. This equation represents the balance sheet and is the cornerstone of financial accounting.
Step 2: Break down the equation: 'Assets' are resources owned by the company, 'Liabilities' are obligations owed to external parties, and 'Equity' represents the owner's residual interest in the company after liabilities are subtracted.
Step 3: Recognize that this equation must always balance because it reflects the double-entry accounting system, where every transaction affects at least two accounts to maintain equilibrium.
Step 4: Compare the given equations in the problem. While 'Revenue = Expenses + Net Income' and 'Cash Flow = Revenue - Expenses' are valid financial relationships, they do not represent the fundamental accounting equation that balances the balance sheet.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct equation balancing the financial manager's functions is 'Assets = Liabilities + Equity', as it ensures the integrity of the financial statements and reflects the company's financial position.
