Which of the following items appears only in a manufacturing company's financial statements?
A
Cost of Goods Sold
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Work in Process Inventory
D
Merchandise Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Manufacturing companies have unique accounts in their financial statements that reflect the production process. These accounts are not typically found in service or merchandising companies.
Identify the key term: 'Work in Process Inventory' refers to partially completed goods that are still in the production process. This account is specific to manufacturing companies because it tracks the costs of materials, labor, and overhead for goods that are not yet finished.
Compare with other options: 'Cost of Goods Sold' and 'Accounts Receivable' appear in the financial statements of all types of companies, including manufacturing, merchandising, and service companies. 'Merchandise Inventory' is specific to merchandising companies, which purchase finished goods for resale.
Recognize the distinction: Manufacturing companies use 'Work in Process Inventory' to account for goods in production, while merchandising companies use 'Merchandise Inventory' to account for goods ready for sale.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Work in Process Inventory' because it is unique to manufacturing companies and reflects the production process, which is absent in merchandising or service companies.
