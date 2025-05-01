Which of the following businesses is most likely to use a process costing system?
A
A company that produces identical cans of paint in large batches
B
A jewelry store selling unique, handcrafted pieces
C
A law firm providing customized legal services
D
A car dealership selling various models of vehicles
1
Understand the concept of process costing: Process costing is a method used by companies that produce large quantities of identical or similar products. Costs are accumulated for each process or department, and then averaged over the units produced.
Analyze the characteristics of the businesses listed: A company producing identical cans of paint in large batches fits the criteria for process costing because the production is continuous and the products are homogeneous.
Compare the other options: A jewelry store selling unique, handcrafted pieces would use job costing because each piece is unique and requires individual tracking of costs. Similarly, a law firm providing customized legal services would use job costing as each case is distinct. A car dealership selling various models of vehicles would likely use a different costing system, such as job costing or activity-based costing, depending on the nature of their operations.
Identify the correct match: The company producing identical cans of paint in large batches aligns with the characteristics of a process costing system, as the production is standardized and costs are averaged across units.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the business most likely to use a process costing system is the company producing identical cans of paint in large batches.
