Which of the following is a disadvantage of buying an existing business?
A
You may inherit existing problems such as poor inventory management or outdated equipment.
B
There is no established supplier relationship.
C
It typically takes longer to start operations compared to a new business.
D
You have to build a customer base from scratch.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the disadvantages of buying an existing business. This requires analyzing the challenges that come with acquiring an already operational entity.
Evaluate the options provided: Carefully read each option and determine whether it aligns with the disadvantages of buying an existing business. For example, inheriting existing problems such as poor inventory management or outdated equipment is a common issue.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Some options, such as 'There is no established supplier relationship' and 'You have to build a customer base from scratch,' are more applicable to starting a new business rather than buying an existing one.
Focus on the correct disadvantage: Buying an existing business often involves inheriting existing problems, such as operational inefficiencies or outdated assets, which can be costly to address.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct disadvantage is inheriting existing problems, as this is a unique challenge associated with acquiring an existing business rather than starting a new one.
