for any level of activity within the relevant range
B
only for the actual level of activity achieved
C
only at the beginning of the period
D
only for fixed costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a flexible budget: A flexible budget adjusts for different levels of activity within the relevant range, allowing for more accurate comparisons between budgeted and actual performance.
Identify the key characteristic of a flexible budget: It is designed to accommodate changes in activity levels, unlike a static budget which is fixed and does not change with activity levels.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the definition and purpose of a flexible budget.
Option 1: 'For any level of activity within the relevant range' - This is consistent with the purpose of a flexible budget, as it adjusts for varying activity levels within the relevant range.
Option 2, 3, and 4: 'Only for the actual level of activity achieved,' 'Only at the beginning of the period,' and 'Only for fixed costs' - These do not align with the concept of a flexible budget, as it is not limited to actual activity, a specific time, or fixed costs.
