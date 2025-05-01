Which of the following best describes the effect of applying the accounting number format with 0 digits after the decimal to cells B4:E6 in a spreadsheet?
A
Numbers in B4:E6 will be rounded to the nearest whole number without any currency symbol.
B
Numbers in B4:E6 will be displayed as percentages with no decimal places.
C
Numbers in B4:E6 will be displayed with a currency symbol, aligned to the left, and no decimal places.
D
Numbers in B4:E6 will be displayed with a currency symbol, aligned to the right, and no decimal places.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the accounting number format. The accounting number format is used in spreadsheets to display numbers with a currency symbol, aligned to the right, and typically includes two decimal places by default.
Step 2: Analyze the effect of setting 0 digits after the decimal. When the decimal places are set to 0, the numbers are rounded to the nearest whole number, removing any fractional values.
Step 3: Consider the alignment of the numbers. In the accounting format, numbers are aligned to the right, while the currency symbol is aligned to the left of the cell.
Step 4: Compare the options provided in the problem. Eliminate incorrect options based on the characteristics of the accounting number format, such as alignment and the presence of a currency symbol.
Step 5: Confirm the correct description. The correct answer is that numbers in B4:E6 will be displayed with a currency symbol, aligned to the right, and no decimal places, as this matches the behavior of the accounting number format with 0 digits after the decimal.
