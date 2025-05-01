Which of the following is an example of business analytics?
A
Preparing a bank reconciliation statement
B
Recording transactions in the general ledger
C
Posting journal entries to the trial balance
D
Using data mining techniques to identify sales trends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business analytics: Business analytics involves using data, statistical analysis, and predictive modeling to make informed business decisions and identify trends or patterns.
Review the options provided in the problem: Preparing a bank reconciliation statement, recording transactions in the general ledger, posting journal entries to the trial balance, and using data mining techniques to identify sales trends.
Analyze each option: Preparing a bank reconciliation statement, recording transactions, and posting journal entries are examples of routine accounting tasks focused on maintaining accurate financial records, not analyzing data for trends or decision-making.
Focus on the correct answer: Using data mining techniques to identify sales trends is an example of business analytics because it involves analyzing large datasets to uncover patterns and insights that can inform business strategies.
Conclude that business analytics is distinct from traditional accounting tasks, as it emphasizes data-driven decision-making rather than record-keeping.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian