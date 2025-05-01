Which of the following actions would be most likely to decrease agency costs for the firm?
A
Allowing managers to make decisions without oversight
B
Increasing the separation between ownership and management
C
Implementing stronger internal controls and regular audits
D
Reducing transparency in financial reporting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of agency costs: Agency costs arise due to conflicts of interest between principals (owners/shareholders) and agents (managers). These costs can include monitoring expenses, inefficiencies, or losses caused by managers acting in their own interest rather than the firm's interest.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each action to determine its impact on agency costs. For example, allowing managers to make decisions without oversight could increase agency costs due to lack of accountability.
Focus on the correct answer: Implementing stronger internal controls and regular audits helps reduce agency costs by ensuring managers act in the best interest of the firm. Internal controls and audits provide oversight and transparency, minimizing the risk of mismanagement.
Explain why other options are less effective: Increasing the separation between ownership and management could exacerbate agency costs by reducing direct oversight. Similarly, reducing transparency in financial reporting would make it harder for owners to monitor managers' actions, increasing agency costs.
Conclude with the importance of internal controls: Highlight that stronger internal controls and regular audits are essential tools for mitigating agency costs, as they align managers' actions with the firm's goals and ensure accountability.
