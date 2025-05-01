Which type of accounting is most directly concerned with measuring and reporting a company's efforts in social responsibility and corporate citizenship?
A
Cost accounting
B
Tax accounting
C
Social accounting
D
Financial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of accounting mentioned in the problem: Cost accounting, Tax accounting, Financial accounting, and Social accounting.
Cost accounting focuses on analyzing and controlling costs within a company to improve efficiency and profitability.
Tax accounting deals with preparing and reporting financial information in compliance with tax laws and regulations.
Financial accounting is concerned with preparing financial statements to provide information about a company's financial performance and position to external stakeholders.
Social accounting, also known as sustainability or corporate social responsibility accounting, is directly concerned with measuring and reporting a company's efforts in social responsibility and corporate citizenship, making it the correct answer.
