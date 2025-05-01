An investment with more liquidity would be ideal for someone who:
A
needs quick access to their funds for unexpected expenses
B
is seeking long-term capital appreciation without concern for immediate cash needs
C
wants to lock in their money for a fixed period to earn higher returns
D
prefers investments with high risk and potential for high returns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly and easily an asset or investment can be converted into cash without significantly affecting its value. Investments with high liquidity are ideal for individuals who may need immediate access to their funds.
Analyze the first option: 'Needs quick access to their funds for unexpected expenses.' This aligns with the concept of liquidity, as someone with this need would benefit from an investment that can be quickly converted to cash.
Evaluate the second option: 'Is seeking long-term capital appreciation without concern for immediate cash needs.' This does not align with the need for liquidity, as the focus here is on long-term growth rather than immediate access to funds.
Evaluate the third option: 'Wants to lock in their money for a fixed period to earn higher returns.' This option suggests a less liquid investment, as the funds are tied up for a fixed period, making it unsuitable for someone needing quick access to cash.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'Prefers investments with high risk and potential for high returns.' High-risk investments are not necessarily liquid and may not provide quick access to funds, making this option less relevant for someone prioritizing liquidity.
