Credit card companies make the most profit from which of the following sources?
A
Promotional offers and discounts
B
Cash-back rewards paid to customers
C
Annual membership fees
D
Interest charges on outstanding balances
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue streams of credit card companies: Credit card companies generate income from various sources, including interest charges, annual fees, transaction fees, and promotional offers.
Focus on the concept of interest charges: Interest charges are applied to outstanding balances when cardholders do not pay their full balance by the due date. This is typically the largest source of revenue for credit card companies.
Compare the other options: Promotional offers and discounts are marketing strategies to attract customers, not direct profit sources. Cash-back rewards are expenses incurred by the company to incentivize spending. Annual membership fees contribute to revenue but are generally smaller compared to interest charges.
Recognize the significance of interest charges: Interest rates on credit cards are often high, and many cardholders carry balances month-to-month, leading to substantial income for credit card companies.
Conclude that interest charges on outstanding balances are the primary source of profit for credit card companies, as they consistently generate significant revenue compared to other sources.
