Bonita Company manufactures a single product. Which type of business organization is most likely to be suitable for a small manufacturing company like Bonita Company?
A
Mutual fund
B
Nonprofit organization
C
Government agency
D
Sole proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the business: Bonita Company manufactures a single product, which indicates it is a small-scale manufacturing business.
Review the types of business organizations: Mutual funds are investment vehicles, nonprofit organizations focus on charitable or social causes, and government agencies are public entities. None of these align with the operations of a small manufacturing company.
Consider the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is simple to set up, has fewer regulatory requirements, and is suitable for small businesses like Bonita Company.
Evaluate the suitability: A sole proprietorship allows the owner to have full control over the business operations and decision-making, which is ideal for a small manufacturing company.
Conclude: Based on the nature of Bonita Company and the characteristics of a sole proprietorship, this type of business organization is most likely to be suitable for Bonita Company.
