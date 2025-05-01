The basic principle for valuing assets in a nonmonetary exchange is to value the asset received at:
A
the historical cost of the asset received
B
the book value of the asset given up
C
the fair value of the asset received
D
the lower of the fair value of the asset given up or received
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nonmonetary exchanges: Nonmonetary exchanges occur when assets are exchanged without cash or monetary consideration. The valuation principle is based on fair value, which reflects the market value of the assets involved.
Identify the fair value principle: In most cases, the asset received in a nonmonetary exchange is valued at its fair value. Fair value represents the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants.
Consider exceptions to the fair value principle: If the fair value of the asset received cannot be determined, the fair value of the asset given up is used instead. This ensures that the transaction is recorded at a reliable and objective value.
Evaluate the lower of fair value rule: In some cases, the asset received is valued at the lower of the fair value of the asset given up or the fair value of the asset received. This conservative approach is used to avoid overstating asset values.
Apply the principle to the problem: Based on the options provided, the correct valuation method for the asset received in a nonmonetary exchange is the fair value of the asset received, unless specific exceptions apply.
