The value of what stockholders own in a firm minus any liabilities is called:
A
Stockholders' Equity
B
Total Assets
C
Net Income
D
Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' Equity represents the residual interest in the assets of a company after deducting liabilities. It is essentially what the owners of the company own.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem: 'Total Assets,' 'Net Income,' 'Retained Earnings,' and 'Stockholders' Equity.' Compare each term to the definition of Stockholders' Equity.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. 'Total Assets' refers to everything the company owns, not the residual value. 'Net Income' is the profit earned during a period, not the equity. 'Retained Earnings' is a component of Stockholders' Equity but not the entire equity.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Stockholders' Equity,' as it matches the definition of the value of what stockholders own in a firm minus any liabilities.
