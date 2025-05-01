The carrying value of bonds at maturity always equals:
A
the market value of the bonds at maturity
B
the face (par) value of the bonds
C
the sum of all interest payments made
D
the original issue price of the bonds
1
Understand the concept of bond maturity: Bonds are debt instruments issued by entities to raise funds, and they have a fixed maturity date when the principal amount (face value) is repaid to the bondholder.
Recognize that the carrying value of bonds refers to the value recorded in the issuer's accounting books, which includes the face value adjusted for any unamortized premium or discount.
At maturity, all premiums or discounts on the bonds are fully amortized, meaning the carrying value equals the face (par) value of the bonds.
Clarify why the carrying value does not equal the market value at maturity: The market value fluctuates based on interest rates and other factors, but the carrying value is strictly the face value at maturity.
Reinforce that the carrying value at maturity also does not include the sum of interest payments or the original issue price, as these are separate components of bond accounting.
