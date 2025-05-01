Which of the following payment options results in funds being withdrawn from your bank account immediately?
A
Accounts receivable
B
Debit card transaction
C
Post-dated check
D
Credit card transaction
Understand the concept of each payment option: Accounts receivable refers to money owed to a company by its customers, and it does not involve immediate withdrawal from your bank account. A post-dated check is a check written with a future date, meaning funds are not withdrawn until the specified date. A credit card transaction involves borrowing money from the credit card issuer, and the funds are not immediately withdrawn from your bank account.
Focus on the debit card transaction: A debit card transaction directly withdraws funds from your bank account at the time of purchase or payment. This is because a debit card is linked to your bank account, and the transaction is processed immediately.
Compare the options: Among the given options, only the debit card transaction results in immediate withdrawal of funds from your bank account. The other options either involve delayed withdrawal or no withdrawal at all.
Review the reasoning: Ensure you understand why the debit card transaction is the correct answer. It is due to the direct link between the debit card and your bank account, which facilitates immediate fund transfer.
Apply this knowledge: Use this understanding to analyze similar scenarios in financial accounting, where timing of fund withdrawal is critical for decision-making and record-keeping.
