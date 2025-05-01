Which of the following is an example of an income deduction related to receivables?
A
Notes receivable
B
Allowance for doubtful accounts
C
Interest receivable
D
Trade receivables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of income deductions related to receivables. These are adjustments made to account for potential losses or reductions in the value of receivables, such as uncollectible accounts.
Review the term 'Allowance for Doubtful Accounts.' This is a contra-asset account used to estimate and record the portion of receivables that may not be collected, reducing the reported value of receivables on the balance sheet.
Compare the other options provided: 'Notes Receivable,' 'Interest Receivable,' and 'Trade Receivables.' These are all types of receivables but do not directly represent income deductions. They are asset accounts that record amounts owed to the company.
Recognize that 'Allowance for Doubtful Accounts' is the correct answer because it directly relates to income deductions by estimating uncollectible receivables and reducing net income through bad debt expense.
Conclude that understanding the role of contra-asset accounts like 'Allowance for Doubtful Accounts' is essential for accurately reporting receivables and ensuring financial statements reflect potential risks of non-payment.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian