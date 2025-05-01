Which type of bank documentation increases a company's checking account balance at the bank?
A
Debit memorandum
B
Bank statement
C
Canceled check
D
Credit memorandum
1
Understand the concept of a credit memorandum: A credit memorandum is a document issued by a bank to notify a company that its checking account balance has been increased. This could occur due to reasons such as a direct deposit, a correction of an error, or a refund.
Review the other options to clarify why they do not increase the checking account balance: A debit memorandum decreases the account balance, a bank statement is a summary of transactions, and a canceled check represents a payment made and does not increase the balance.
Relate the credit memorandum to the accounting principle of bank reconciliation: When a credit memorandum is issued, it reflects an increase in the company's cash balance at the bank, which must be accounted for in the company's books during reconciliation.
Consider the impact of the credit memorandum on the company's financial records: The company will need to record the increase in its cash account in its general ledger to match the bank's records.
Ensure understanding of the terminology: Emphasize that the term 'credit' in this context refers to the bank's perspective, where a credit increases the company's account balance, aligning with the double-entry accounting system.
