When marketers seek to evaluate market attractiveness, what must they do first?
A
Launch a promotional campaign
B
Set sales targets for each segment
C
Develop a marketing mix strategy
D
Identify and define the relevant market segments
Understand the concept of market segmentation: Market segmentation involves dividing a broad consumer or business market into sub-groups of consumers based on shared characteristics such as demographics, psychographics, or behavior.
Recognize the importance of identifying relevant market segments: Before evaluating market attractiveness, marketers must first identify and define the specific groups of customers they aim to target. This ensures that the evaluation is focused and relevant.
Define the criteria for segmentation: Marketers should establish clear criteria for dividing the market, such as age, income, geographic location, or purchasing behavior. This helps in creating distinct and actionable segments.
Conduct research to gather data: Use surveys, focus groups, and market analysis tools to collect information about potential customers and their preferences. This data will help in accurately defining the market segments.
Analyze and validate the segments: Ensure that the identified segments are measurable, accessible, substantial, and actionable. This step confirms that the segments are viable for further evaluation of market attractiveness.
