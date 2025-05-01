Which of the following tax classifications can potentially apply to legal corporations in the United States?
Sole Proprietorship
S Corporation (S Corp)
Partnership
C Corporation (C Corp)
Understand the concept of legal corporations in the United States and their tax classifications. Corporations are separate legal entities that can be taxed differently based on their structure and election.
Learn about the two primary tax classifications for corporations: S Corporation (S Corp) and C Corporation (C Corp). These classifications determine how the corporation's income is taxed and how shareholders are treated for tax purposes.
Recognize that Sole Proprietorship and Partnership are not tax classifications for legal corporations. Sole Proprietorship applies to individuals running a business without forming a separate legal entity, and Partnership applies to businesses owned by two or more individuals without forming a corporation.
Understand the key differences between S Corp and C Corp: S Corp allows income to pass through to shareholders to avoid double taxation, while C Corp is taxed at the corporate level and shareholders are taxed on dividends.
Review the eligibility criteria for S Corp and C Corp elections. For example, S Corp has restrictions on the number and type of shareholders, while C Corp does not have such limitations.
