Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with providing information to internal users for decision-making purposes?
A
Tax accounting
B
Auditing
C
Managerial accounting
D
Financial accounting
Understand the different types of accounting: Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies. Managerial accounting, on the other hand, is designed to provide information to internal users, such as managers, to aid in decision-making.
Tax accounting deals with preparing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws, which is not primarily focused on internal decision-making.
Auditing involves examining financial records to ensure accuracy and compliance with standards, but it is not primarily concerned with providing information for internal decision-making.
Managerial accounting is the correct type of accounting for internal users because it provides detailed reports, forecasts, and analyses tailored to the needs of management for planning, controlling, and decision-making purposes.
To answer the question, identify that Managerial accounting is the type of accounting primarily concerned with providing information to internal users for decision-making purposes.
