Which type of corporation is owned and operated by the federal government?
A
Publicly traded corporation
B
Private corporation
C
Government corporation
D
Nonprofit corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of corporations mentioned in the problem: Publicly traded corporations are owned by shareholders and traded on stock exchanges, private corporations are owned privately and not traded publicly, nonprofit corporations operate for purposes other than profit, and government corporations are owned and operated by the government.
Recognize that the question is asking for the type of corporation specifically owned and operated by the federal government.
Identify that government corporations are entities created by the government to provide services that could be offered by private companies but are instead managed by the government for public benefit.
Compare the characteristics of government corporations with the other types of corporations listed to confirm that they are the correct answer.
Conclude that the correct type of corporation owned and operated by the federal government is a government corporation.
