Which of the following characteristics of a public stock company deals with the relationship between principals and agents?
A
Separation of ownership and control
B
Double taxation
C
Limited life
D
Unlimited liability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a public stock company: A public stock company is a business entity where ownership is divided among shareholders who own stock in the company. These shareholders are considered principals, while the managers and executives who run the company are agents.
Learn about the principal-agent relationship: This relationship arises when the principals (shareholders) delegate decision-making authority to the agents (managers). The agents are expected to act in the best interest of the principals, but conflicts can occur if agents prioritize their own interests instead.
Focus on the characteristic 'Separation of ownership and control': This refers to the division between the shareholders (owners) and the managers (controllers). It is a defining feature of public stock companies and directly relates to the principal-agent relationship.
Review the other options: Double taxation refers to the taxation of corporate income at both the corporate and shareholder levels. Limited life and unlimited liability are characteristics of other business structures, such as partnerships or sole proprietorships, and are not relevant to the principal-agent relationship in public stock companies.
Conclude that 'Separation of ownership and control' is the correct characteristic that deals with the relationship between principals and agents in a public stock company.
