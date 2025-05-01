What is the primary purpose of establishing the target premium for a universal life insurance policy?
A
To determine the maximum death benefit payable under the policy
B
To set the minimum cash surrender value guaranteed by the insurer
C
To provide a guideline for the amount of premium needed to keep the policy in force and achieve the policyholder's objectives
D
To calculate the policy's surrender charges
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'target premium' in the context of universal life insurance policies. The target premium is not a fixed amount but rather a guideline for the policyholder to ensure the policy remains active and meets their financial objectives.
Recognize that universal life insurance policies are flexible, allowing policyholders to adjust premiums and death benefits. The target premium helps provide a benchmark for maintaining the policy's intended benefits and avoiding lapses.
Analyze the options provided in the question. The target premium is not directly related to determining the maximum death benefit, setting minimum cash surrender values, or calculating surrender charges. These are separate aspects of policy management.
Focus on the correct answer: The target premium serves as a guideline for the amount of premium needed to keep the policy in force and achieve the policyholder's objectives. This ensures the policyholder can maintain coverage and meet their financial goals.
Conclude by emphasizing the importance of understanding the target premium as a planning tool for policyholders to manage their universal life insurance effectively and avoid unintended lapses or insufficient coverage.
