According to EverFi, which types of expenses should you include in a savings plan?
Both expected and unexpected expenses
Only large, one-time purchases
Only entertainment expenses
Only fixed monthly bills
Understand the concept of a savings plan: A savings plan is a financial strategy designed to set aside money for future needs, including both predictable and unpredictable expenses.
Identify the types of expenses: Savings plans should account for both expected expenses (e.g., fixed monthly bills, planned purchases) and unexpected expenses (e.g., emergencies, unforeseen repairs).
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the purpose of a savings plan. For example, focusing only on large, one-time purchases or entertainment expenses would not cover all financial needs.
Recognize the importance of balance: A comprehensive savings plan should include a mix of fixed, variable, and emergency expenses to ensure financial stability.
Conclude that the correct approach is to include both expected and unexpected expenses in a savings plan, as this ensures preparedness for a wide range of financial situations.
