Which of the following is an example of a graduated repayment plan for student loans?
A
Monthly payments are based on a fixed percentage of your income.
B
Monthly payments start low and increase every two years.
C
Monthly payments decrease over time as the loan balance decreases.
D
Monthly payments remain the same throughout the loan term.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a graduated repayment plan: This type of repayment plan starts with lower monthly payments and gradually increases over time, typically every two years. It is designed to accommodate borrowers who expect their income to grow in the future.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Carefully read each option and compare it to the definition of a graduated repayment plan.
Option 1: 'Monthly payments are based on a fixed percentage of your income' - This describes an income-driven repayment plan, not a graduated repayment plan.
Option 2: 'Monthly payments start low and increase every two years' - This matches the definition of a graduated repayment plan, as payments begin low and increase periodically.
Option 3: 'Monthly payments decrease over time as the loan balance decreases' and Option 4: 'Monthly payments remain the same throughout the loan term' - Neither of these options align with the graduated repayment plan structure. Option 3 describes a declining balance plan, and Option 4 describes a fixed repayment plan.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian