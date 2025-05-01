Which of the following best describes management's use of a master budget?
A
It is used solely for external financial reporting to shareholders.
B
It is prepared only after the fiscal year has ended.
C
It is used exclusively to determine the company's tax liability.
D
It serves as a comprehensive financial planning tool that helps coordinate all aspects of an organization's operations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning tool that integrates all aspects of an organization's operations, including sales, production, and other financial activities.
Recognize the purpose of a master budget: It is primarily used for internal planning and coordination, not for external financial reporting or tax liability determination.
Clarify the timing of preparation: A master budget is prepared before the fiscal year begins, as it serves as a forward-looking plan to guide operations throughout the year.
Identify its role in management: Management uses the master budget to align resources, set goals, and ensure that all departments are working towards the organization's objectives.
Conclude the correct description: The master budget serves as a comprehensive financial planning tool that helps coordinate all aspects of an organization's operations, making it essential for effective management.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian