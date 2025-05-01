Which of the following accounts would appear on the Balance Sheet?
A
Dividends
B
Service Revenue
C
Rent Expense
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It does not include income statement accounts such as revenues, expenses, or dividends.
Identify the nature of each account listed: Dividends, Service Revenue, and Rent Expense are not Balance Sheet accounts. Dividends are part of retained earnings in the equity section but are not directly reported on the Balance Sheet. Service Revenue and Rent Expense are income statement accounts.
Recognize that Accounts Receivable is an asset: Accounts Receivable represents money owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. Assets are reported on the Balance Sheet.
Categorize Accounts Receivable under the correct section: Accounts Receivable is classified as a current asset because it is expected to be converted into cash within one year or the operating cycle.
Conclude that Accounts Receivable is the correct answer: Since it is an asset, it appears on the Balance Sheet, unlike the other accounts listed, which are part of the income statement or equity calculations.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian