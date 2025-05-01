Which of the following best describes the purpose of preparing a trial balance in financial accounting?
A
To record all business transactions in chronological order.
B
To verify that total debits equal total credits in the ledger accounts.
C
To prepare the statement of cash flows.
D
To calculate the net income for the period.
1
1
Understand the concept of a trial balance: A trial balance is a bookkeeping worksheet in which the balances of all ledger accounts are compiled into debit and credit columns to ensure the accounting equation is balanced.
Recognize the purpose of a trial balance: The primary purpose is to verify that the total debits equal the total credits in the ledger accounts, ensuring the accuracy of the double-entry accounting system.
Eliminate incorrect options: Recording business transactions in chronological order is done in the journal, not the trial balance. Preparing the statement of cash flows and calculating net income are separate processes that use financial statements, not the trial balance.
Focus on the correct option: The trial balance is specifically designed to check the equality of debits and credits, which is a fundamental principle in financial accounting.
Conclude the reasoning: By verifying that debits equal credits, the trial balance helps identify errors in the ledger accounts before preparing financial statements.
