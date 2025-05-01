Which one of the following statements correctly applies to a Roth IRA?
A
Contributions to a Roth IRA are tax-deductible.
B
Qualified withdrawals from a Roth IRA are tax-free.
C
Required minimum distributions must begin at age 72.
D
Earnings in a Roth IRA are taxed annually.
1
Understand the concept of a Roth IRA: A Roth IRA is a type of individual retirement account that allows for tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals in retirement, provided certain conditions are met.
Analyze the tax treatment of contributions: Contributions to a Roth IRA are made with after-tax dollars, meaning they are not tax-deductible. This distinguishes it from a traditional IRA, where contributions may be tax-deductible.
Examine the tax treatment of withdrawals: Qualified withdrawals from a Roth IRA, which meet specific criteria such as being taken after age 59½ and the account being open for at least five years, are tax-free. This is a key benefit of a Roth IRA.
Review the rules for required minimum distributions (RMDs): Unlike traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs do not require account holders to take RMDs at age 72. This allows the account to continue growing tax-free indefinitely during the account holder's lifetime.
Clarify the taxation of earnings: Earnings in a Roth IRA are not taxed annually. Instead, they grow tax-free, provided the account holder adheres to the rules for qualified withdrawals.
