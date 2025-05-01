Which of the following is NOT part of the flow of events in accounting for prepaid expenses through adjusting journal entries?
A
Recognizing expense as the benefit is consumed
B
Adjusting the asset account at period end
C
Transferring prepaid expenses directly to revenue
D
Recording the initial payment as an asset
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services that will be consumed in future periods. Initially, these payments are recorded as assets because they represent future economic benefits.
Review the flow of events in accounting for prepaid expenses: The typical process involves recording the initial payment as an asset, recognizing the expense as the benefit is consumed, and adjusting the asset account at the end of the period to reflect the portion of the prepaid expense that has been used.
Analyze the incorrect option: Transferring prepaid expenses directly to revenue is not part of the flow of events for prepaid expenses. Prepaid expenses are not revenue; they are future benefits that are gradually expensed as they are consumed.
Clarify the correct process: Prepaid expenses are systematically reduced through adjusting journal entries, which involve debiting the expense account and crediting the prepaid asset account to reflect the consumption of the benefit.
Conclude the reasoning: The incorrect option, 'Transferring prepaid expenses directly to revenue,' does not align with the proper accounting treatment of prepaid expenses, as revenue recognition is unrelated to the consumption of prepaid benefits.
