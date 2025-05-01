When evaluating any capital project proposal, the cost of capital:
A
is ignored if the project is financed entirely by equity
B
is only relevant for projects involving long-term debt
C
serves as the minimum required rate of return for accepting the project
D
represents the historical cost of previous investments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'cost of capital': The cost of capital represents the minimum required rate of return that a company must earn on its investment projects to maintain its market value and attract funds. It is a critical benchmark for evaluating capital projects.
Recognize the role of cost of capital in project evaluation: The cost of capital is used as a hurdle rate or discount rate to assess whether a project will generate sufficient returns to justify the investment.
Clarify the misconception about financing: The cost of capital is relevant regardless of whether the project is financed by equity, debt, or a combination of both. It reflects the overall cost of funds used to finance the project.
Distinguish between historical cost and required rate of return: The cost of capital does not represent the historical cost of previous investments; instead, it serves as the forward-looking required rate of return for new projects.
Conclude with the correct interpretation: The cost of capital serves as the minimum required rate of return for accepting a project, ensuring that the project generates enough returns to cover the cost of financing and contribute to shareholder value.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Adjusting Journal Entries with a bite sized video explanation from Brian