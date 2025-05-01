The information and analysis that comes from managerial accounting is used to:
A
Assist internal management in planning, controlling, and decision-making processes
B
Audit the financial statements for accuracy and compliance
C
Prepare financial statements for external stakeholders
D
Comply with tax regulations and file tax returns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of managerial accounting: Managerial accounting focuses on providing information to internal management to assist in planning, controlling, and decision-making processes. It is distinct from financial accounting, which is aimed at external stakeholders.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Review each option and determine whether it aligns with the purpose of managerial accounting. For example, auditing financial statements and preparing them for external stakeholders are tasks associated with financial accounting, not managerial accounting.
Consider compliance with tax regulations: Filing tax returns and complying with tax laws are typically handled by tax accounting, not managerial accounting. Managerial accounting is more focused on internal operations and strategy.
Focus on the correct purpose: Managerial accounting is designed to assist internal management in making informed decisions, planning future activities, and controlling operations effectively.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Assist internal management in planning, controlling, and decision-making processes,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of managerial accounting.
