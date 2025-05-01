Which of the following is a key provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act?
A
Establishment of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)
B
Abolishment of internal control reporting requirements
C
Reduction of penalties for securities fraud
D
Elimination of the requirement for external audits of public companies
Understand the context of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), which was enacted in 2002 to address corporate fraud and improve the reliability of financial reporting.
Review the key provisions of SOX, including the establishment of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which oversees the audits of public companies to ensure compliance with standards.
Clarify that SOX strengthens internal control reporting requirements rather than abolishing them. It mandates management to assess and report on the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting.
Note that SOX increases penalties for securities fraud rather than reducing them, aiming to deter fraudulent activities.
Explain that SOX does not eliminate the requirement for external audits of public companies; instead, it reinforces the importance of independent audits to ensure transparency and accountability.
