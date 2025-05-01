Which of the following best describes irregular receivables, and which is an example?
A
Receivables that are generated from regular sales of goods or services on credit.
B
Receivables that arise from non-routine transactions, such as advances to employees or claims for damages.
C
Receivables that are always collected within the same accounting period.
D
Receivables that are only related to interest income from investments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of receivables. Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically arising from credit sales or other transactions.
Step 2: Differentiate between regular and irregular receivables. Regular receivables are generated from routine transactions, such as sales of goods or services on credit. Irregular receivables arise from non-routine transactions, such as advances to employees, claims for damages, or other unique situations.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Identify which descriptions align with irregular receivables. For example, irregular receivables are not tied to regular sales, are not always collected within the same accounting period, and are not exclusively related to interest income from investments.
Step 4: Match the correct description to irregular receivables. The correct description is: 'Receivables that arise from non-routine transactions, such as advances to employees or claims for damages.'
Step 5: Consider examples of irregular receivables. Examples include employee loans, insurance claims, or legal settlements, which are not part of the company's regular business operations.
