Which of the following best describes how an employee's group life insurance contract can be handled upon retirement at age 59 1/2?
A
Transferred to accounts receivable
B
Converted to an individual life insurance policy
C
Recorded as a note receivable
D
Written off as a bad debt expense
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of group life insurance: Group life insurance is typically provided by employers as a benefit to employees during their employment. Upon retirement, the employee may have options for continuing coverage.
Identify the options for handling the group life insurance contract upon retirement: The options provided in the problem include transferring to accounts receivable, converting to an individual life insurance policy, recording as a note receivable, or writing off as a bad debt expense.
Evaluate the feasibility of each option: Transferring to accounts receivable or recording as a note receivable does not align with the nature of insurance contracts, as these are financial accounting terms related to receivables, not insurance. Writing off as a bad debt expense is also irrelevant because it pertains to uncollectible receivables, not insurance policies.
Focus on the correct option: Converting to an individual life insurance policy is a common practice when an employee retires. This allows the employee to maintain life insurance coverage independently of the group plan provided by the employer.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct handling of the group life insurance contract upon retirement is to convert it to an individual life insurance policy, as this ensures continuity of coverage for the retiree.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian